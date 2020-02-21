Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst PLC (LON:ASEI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.20

Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst PLC (LON:ASEI) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ASEI stock traded down GBX 0.44 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 393.56 ($5.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,643 shares. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81. Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst has a 12 month low of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 435 ($5.72). The company has a market capitalization of $192.62 million and a PE ratio of 36.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 403.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 386.42.

In related news, insider Sarika Patel bought 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 414 ($5.45) per share, with a total value of £6,951.06 ($9,143.73). Also, insider Richard Burns bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 408 ($5.37) per share, for a total transaction of £16,320 ($21,468.03). Insiders have purchased 15,679 shares of company stock worth $6,277,106 over the last 90 days.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.