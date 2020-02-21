Aberdeen Frontier Markets Invtmnt (LON:AFMC) Trading Up 0.4%

Aberdeen Frontier Markets Invtmnt Co Ltd (LON:AFMC)’s share price was up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 44.98 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 45.60 ($0.60), approximately 78,847 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 119,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.40 ($0.60).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 44.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 45.35. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 million and a PE ratio of -3.59.

About Aberdeen Frontier Markets Invtmnt (LON:AFMC)

Aberdeen Frontier Markets Investment Company Ltd, formerly Advance Frontier Markets Fund Limited, is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s objective is to generate long-term capital growth for its shareholders. The Company invests predominantly in a diversified portfolio of funds and other investment products, which derive their value from Frontier Markets.

