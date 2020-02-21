AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Raised to $105.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.30.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.97. 1,642,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,322,931. The company has a market cap of $139.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $97.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.07.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

