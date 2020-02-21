Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Aaron’s updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.80-4.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.80-4.00 EPS.

NYSE AAN traded down $10.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,128,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.74. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $44.22 and a 1-year high of $78.65. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.86 and a 200-day moving average of $61.91.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAN shares. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Aaron’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

