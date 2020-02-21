AAON (AAON) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.70. 22,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,859. AAON has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $57.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.30 and a 200 day moving average of $49.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAON. ValuEngine lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

