$64.86 Million in Sales Expected for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to announce $64.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.17 million to $65.55 million. Genco Shipping & Trading posted sales of $75.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year sales of $216.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $215.26 million to $218.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $285.90 million, with estimates ranging from $269.15 million to $302.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genco Shipping & Trading.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GNK shares. ValuEngine cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Fearnley Fonds cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 10,034 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,581,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 46,218 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 29,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GNK traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.16. 201,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,941. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $319.42 million, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

