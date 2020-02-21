$421.58 Million in Sales Expected for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to announce sales of $421.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $375.00 million and the highest is $476.00 million. Oasis Petroleum reported sales of $599.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oasis Petroleum.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OAS shares. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.

Oasis Petroleum stock remained flat at $$2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. 7,026,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,802,119. The stock has a market cap of $700.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $7.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 317.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,516,132 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,443,000 after purchasing an additional 20,168,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,748,868 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $83,941,000 after buying an additional 5,459,049 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 45,150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,391,327 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,413,000 after buying an additional 11,366,153 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,986,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,354,239 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,195,000 after buying an additional 721,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

