$2.72 EPS Expected for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) will announce $2.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.77 and the lowest is $2.61. PNC Financial Services Group posted earnings per share of $2.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year earnings of $11.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.70 to $12.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.20 to $13.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PNC Financial Services Group.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.18.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.48. 1,413,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $118.70 and a twelve month high of $161.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,178 shares of company stock worth $6,771,967. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.