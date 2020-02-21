$18.39 Million in Sales Expected for Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) to announce $18.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.50 million and the highest is $50.70 million. Denali Therapeutics reported sales of $125.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 85.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year sales of $38.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.01 million to $72.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $66.51 million, with estimates ranging from $16.61 million to $175.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DNLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $69,314.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 42,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $760,173.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,340.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,054 shares of company stock worth $1,695,673. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,557,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 476.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 73,291 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 10.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 14,183 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 43.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,538 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.77. 501,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,150. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $30.41.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

