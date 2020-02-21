$1.13 EPS Expected for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Entergy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $1.40. Entergy posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entergy will report full-year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $5.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Entergy.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

ETR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Entergy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,744,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Entergy by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 11,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETR traded down $1.64 on Thursday, reaching $131.45. 1,930,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,817. Entergy has a one year low of $89.98 and a one year high of $135.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.55. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.89%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

