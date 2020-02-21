0Chain (ZCN) Trading Up 50.9% Over Last 7 Days

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 21st. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded 50.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. 0Chain has a market cap of $3.79 million and $18,598.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0944 or 0.00000972 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000213 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

