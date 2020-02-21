$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) will report $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.15. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brigham Minerals.

MNRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Brigham Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Brigham Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Monday, January 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.62.

Shares of MNRL traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $16.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average of $19.42. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $23.29.

In other Brigham Minerals news, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $13,944,391.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $51,371,977.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 153,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 624.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

