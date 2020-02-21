-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) to post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.17). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,396.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 241,103 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 797.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 758,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 673,820 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 1,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 248,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 231,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

DFFN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.41. 1,219,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

