$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Surgery Partners reported earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Surgery Partners.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 64.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGRY traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $19.55. 527,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,119. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64. The company has a market cap of $911.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Surgery Partners has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $19.59.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surgery Partners (SGRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.