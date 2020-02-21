$0.11 EPS Expected for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.12. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 375%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LMRK shares. BidaskClub raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMRK. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 150,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 1.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 20,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.98. 47,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.25 million, a PE ratio of 84.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 12-month low of $13.99 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average is $16.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s payout ratio is presently 257.89%.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

