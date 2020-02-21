-$0.02 EPS Expected for MAG Silver Corporation (NASDAQ:MAG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corporation (NASDAQ:MAG) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for MAG Silver’s earnings. MAG Silver posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MAG Silver will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.77 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MAG Silver.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of MAG stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.27. 31,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,415. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

