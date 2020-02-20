Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $943.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Zillow Group updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of ZG traded up $10.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.47. 3,624,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,563. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $28.12 and a 1-year high of $55.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of -44.54 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average of $39.16.

ZG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Zillow Group to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $49.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.68.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

