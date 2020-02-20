Zacks: Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) Given $24.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $24.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Malvern Bancorp an industry rank of 69 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

MLVF traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $20.63. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average is $21.98. Malvern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.48.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Malvern Bancorp will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLVF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,898 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 276.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,410 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 7.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 34.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

