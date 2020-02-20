Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BRF (NYSE:BRFS) to Buy

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.39% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet raised BRF from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

BRF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,110,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,421. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64. BRF has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 361.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRF during the third quarter valued at $107,000. 9.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

