Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) to Sell

CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Get CARREFOUR SA/S alerts:

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised CARREFOUR SA/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

CRRFY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.46. The company had a trading volume of 246,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,515. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40. CARREFOUR SA/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.12.

About CARREFOUR SA/S

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CARREFOUR SA/S (CRRFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CARREFOUR SA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARREFOUR SA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.