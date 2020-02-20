Zacks: Brokerages Expect Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $807.53 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) will announce sales of $807.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Steris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $811.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $803.10 million. Steris posted sales of $768.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Steris will report full-year sales of $3.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Steris.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.45 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STE. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens raised their price target on Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $516,993.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 4,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $660,121.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,214 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,755. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Steris by 225.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Steris in the third quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steris by 130.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steris in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steris in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STE traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $167.92. The company had a trading volume of 11,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,209. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.34. Steris has a 12 month low of $118.18 and a 12 month high of $168.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Steris’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

