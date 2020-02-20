Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.43. Great Ajax reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Great Ajax.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.
Shares of NYSE AJX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.19. 79,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $309.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96.
Great Ajax Company Profile
Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.
