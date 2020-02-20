Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Visa Inc (NYSE:V) to Announce $1.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Visa Inc (NYSE:V) to report $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. Visa reported earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full year earnings of $6.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Visa.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.62.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares in the company, valued at $15,577,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,077 shares of company stock valued at $9,121,615 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.05. 5,375,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,055,699. The stock has a market cap of $414.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.70. Visa has a 12-month low of $143.18 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visa (V)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.