Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

In other news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YUM stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.89. 71,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,993. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.50 and a 52-week high of $119.72. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.88 and its 200-day moving average is $107.28.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

