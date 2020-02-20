X-trackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBAW) Shares Up 0.7%

X-trackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBAW)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.82 and last traded at $29.77, 13,138 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 18,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.55.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in X-trackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity Fund stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBAW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

