Workday’s (WDAY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $260.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Workday from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Workday from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $207.90.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $9.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $188.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,319,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,761. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.35. Workday has a one year low of $151.06 and a one year high of $226.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of -92.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. Workday had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $938.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 3,464 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $558,812.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 210 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $37,690.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 802,275 shares of company stock worth $132,821,744. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 121.7% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 88.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

