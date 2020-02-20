Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stock Holdings Boosted by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 254.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $411,469.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $454,361.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,493.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WHR traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $148.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,738. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $163.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.95.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.75 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.88.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

