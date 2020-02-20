Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Given a C$8.85 Price Target at Pi Financial

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) has been given a C$8.85 price target by investment analysts at Pi Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price points to a potential downside of 14.16% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Wesdome Gold Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.98.
Wesdome Gold Mines stock traded up C$0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.31. The company had a trading volume of 423,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,870. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$3.96 and a 12-month high of C$10.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.
