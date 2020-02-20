Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Given a C$8.85 Price Target at Pi Financial

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) has been given a C$8.85 price target by investment analysts at Pi Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price points to a potential downside of 14.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Wesdome Gold Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.98.

Wesdome Gold Mines stock traded up C$0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.31. The company had a trading volume of 423,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,870. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$3.96 and a 12-month high of C$10.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Director Nadine Miller sold 5,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$47,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$309,960.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

