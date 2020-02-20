Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-5.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.12. Walmart also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.00-5.15 EPS.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.71. 2,762,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,398,929. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.36. Walmart has a twelve month low of $96.53 and a twelve month high of $125.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.75.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 43.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Walmart from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.68.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,993,100. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

