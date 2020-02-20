Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.20 to $5.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.76. Vulcan Materials also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.20-5.80 EPS.

Shares of VMC stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.68. The company had a trading volume of 506,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,165. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $109.19 and a 12 month high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.21. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Vulcan Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a hold rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.38.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

