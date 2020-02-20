Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd (IID) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IID) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:IID traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $5.30. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,991. Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $6.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39.

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, excluding the United States.

