Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,715 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 66.7% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $78,367.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,278.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $804,758.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,754.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,417 shares of company stock worth $2,634,243 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VAR stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.50. 165,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,692. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.95. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.92 and a fifty-two week high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. Varian Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.38.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

