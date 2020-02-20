Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $106.18

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $106.18 and last traded at $106.13, with a volume of 1310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.71.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,134,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,922,000 after buying an additional 674,765 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24,771.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,144,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,540,000 after buying an additional 4,127,915 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 677,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,934,000 after buying an additional 57,636 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 668,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,229,000 after buying an additional 15,334 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 484,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

