United Overseas Australia (ASX:UOS) Trading Down 2.4%

United Overseas Australia Limited (ASX:UOS) was down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.80 ($0.57) and last traded at A$0.80 ($0.57), approximately 16,019 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.82 ($0.58).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 10.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.90.

About United Overseas Australia (ASX:UOS)

United Overseas Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and resale of land and buildings in Malaysia. The company operates through three segments: Investment, Land development and Resale, and Others. The Investment segment is involved in the holding of various investment properties.

