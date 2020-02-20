Unigold (CVE:UGD) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD) were up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, approximately 12,200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 151,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 million and a P/E ratio of -9.50.

Unigold (CVE:UGD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold deposits in the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc. Its flagship project is Neita Property that covers 21,031 hectares in the northwestern Dominican Republic. The company was formerly known as Caribgold Resources Inc and changed its name to Unigold Inc in December 2002.

