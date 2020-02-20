TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Receives $15.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPH. JMP Securities lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

TRI Pointe Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.04. The stock had a trading volume of 222,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,725. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. TRI Pointe Group has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average of $15.27.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 37.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

