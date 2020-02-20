TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Receives $15.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.80.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPH. JMP Securities lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.
TRI Pointe Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.04. The stock had a trading volume of 222,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,725. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. TRI Pointe Group has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average of $15.27.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 37.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.
TRI Pointe Group Company Profile
TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.
