TheStreet Downgrades Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) to C+

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dillard’s from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Dillard’s in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.
Shares of NYSE:DDS traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.64. 6,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,046. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $47.95 and a 52 week high of $86.71.
Dillard’s Company Profile
Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.
Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.