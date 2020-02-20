TheStreet Downgrades Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) to C+

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dillard’s from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Dillard’s in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DDS traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.64. 6,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,046. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $47.95 and a 52 week high of $86.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.