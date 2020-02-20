Telson Mining (CVE:TSN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Telson Mining Corp (CVE:TSN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 67500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a market cap of $15.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,655.21, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.18.

About Telson Mining (CVE:TSN)

Telson Mining Corporation engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds interest in the Tahuehueto project comprising 28 mining concessions covering an area of 7,492 hectares located in northwestern Durango State, Mexico; and the Campo Morado mine consisting of 6 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 12,045 hectares located in Guerrero state, Mexico.

