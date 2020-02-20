Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 13,616 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Telefonica Brasil were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Telefonica Brasil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonica Brasil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonica Brasil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Telefonica Brasil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Telefonica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Telefonica Brasil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of Telefonica Brasil stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.00. 47,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,143. Telefonica Brasil SA has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

