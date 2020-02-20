Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.50.

TECD has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 193,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,754,000 after acquiring an additional 52,754 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 190,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,291,000 after acquiring an additional 85,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tech Data during the fourth quarter valued at $18,262,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECD traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $144.26. 30,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,733. Tech Data has a 52 week low of $80.20 and a 52 week high of $151.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.95. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. Tech Data’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tech Data will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

