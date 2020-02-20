Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Position in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Bonanza Creek Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEI. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 907.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 126,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 113,507 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bonanza Creek Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

BCEI stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,050. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.68.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

