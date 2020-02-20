Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$74.47.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRP. CSFB raised their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut shares of Tc Pipelines from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

TRP stock traded up C$0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$76.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,930,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion and a PE ratio of 17.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$71.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$68.21. Tc Pipelines has a fifty-two week low of C$57.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.03%.

About Tc Pipelines

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.