Synovus Financial Corp Sells 3,943 Shares of Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 84.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 14,976 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 2.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the third quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 1,181.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 274,021 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 15.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenneco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra lowered shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tenneco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

TEN traded up $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $10.66. The company had a trading volume of 135,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,716. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.64. The company has a market cap of $563.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.37. Tenneco Inc has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $37.27.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

