Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VST. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 1,170.1% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 3,107,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,777,000 after buying an additional 2,863,074 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Vistra Energy by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,241,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,062 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Vistra Energy by 219.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,400,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,431 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vistra Energy by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,489,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,669 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Vistra Energy by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,586,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 20,801,471 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $501,107,436.39. Company insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VST. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vistra Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

VST traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.68. 133,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,885,115. Vistra Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Vistra Energy Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

