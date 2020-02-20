Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth about $50,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 238,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,374,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 66,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

LW stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.38. The company had a trading volume of 16,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,376. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $96.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.19.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $83.00 target price on Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.86.

In related news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total transaction of $317,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Mcnutt sold 8,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $793,075.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,390,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.