Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,485 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in New Relic were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in New Relic by 905.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 428.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush lowered New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Shares of New Relic stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.12. 14,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,669. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. New Relic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.90 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.45.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that New Relic Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $575,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $101,819.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,670 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,110 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

