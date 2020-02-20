Synovus Financial Corp Invests $359,000 in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Teleflex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 40.8% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 11,729 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 9.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Teleflex by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 67,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,835,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX stock traded down $11.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $383.31. 8,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,322. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $269.88 and a 52-week high of $398.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $379.91 and a 200-day moving average of $356.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.01 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.71, for a total value of $75,142.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 936 shares in the company, valued at $351,664.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,700 shares of company stock worth $2,342,968. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $365.00 price objective on Teleflex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.60.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.