Synovus Financial Corp Has $299,000 Position in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,730,000 after purchasing an additional 329,436 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,745,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,248,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 13.7% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 395,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,461,000 after buying an additional 47,610 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 130.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 25,286 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DORM stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.46. The company had a trading volume of 70,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,141. Dorman Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.39 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.23. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Stephens began coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dorman Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

