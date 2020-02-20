Synovus Financial Corp Buys Shares of 10,350 First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 391,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period.

FPE stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.44. 53,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,861. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average is $19.92. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0768 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd.

