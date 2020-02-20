Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 305 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 11.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after acquiring an additional 14,566 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Jack in the Box by 34.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 313,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after acquiring an additional 80,196 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 47.9% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 21.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at $346,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Sunday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.42.

In related news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 20,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $1,563,047.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,943,088.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Paul D. Melancon sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $30,672.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,941.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,016 shares of company stock valued at $5,260,022. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:JACK traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,270. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.77 and a 1 year high of $93.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.57 and a 200-day moving average of $83.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.25.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $307.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

